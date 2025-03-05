FDDI Hyderabad Joins PM Modi’s ‘Make in India for the World’ Webina

Hyderabad:Hyderabad’s Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) took part in a webinar, ‘Make in India for the World’, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The post-Budget webinar was on strengthening the manufacturing sector and was joined by industry leaders and government officials and was organised by the Union department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

Dr Narsimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, executive director of FDDI Hyderabad, spoke on the institute’s role in bringing global best practices to India’s footwear and design industry. The discussions reinforced the country’s goal of becoming a stronger player in global manufacturing while working towards self-reliance.

The session focused on ramping up production capabilities, increasing exports, and supporting small and medium businesses. Conversations covered a range of topics from making it easier to do business to the role of new technology, skill development, and job creation. Footwear, textiles, food processing, and electronics were among the industries discussed.

