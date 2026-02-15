FDDI Faculty Dr. Muppidi Rambabu Secures Two New Patents; Tally Reaches 26

HYDERABAD: Dr Muppidi Rambabu, a faculty member at Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI), has secured two new design patents, taking his tally to 26. The new patents, published in the Indian Patent Office Journal on February 13, were for a ‘Utility Basket’ and a children’s ‘Toy Robo’.

Dr Rambabu developed the Utility Basket after studying traditional basket-making practices in Nampally, Filmnagar and Afzalgunj. He interacted with artisans and examined existing forms before translating those ideas into a contemporary product through manual sketching and CAD modelling. The patent lists Abdul Swabeer M. and Dr Murali V. Kesaboina as collaborators.

His second patent, Toy Robo, has a more personal story attached to it. The design was inspired by his daughter Ananya, who wanted a toy of her own. Dr Rambabu spent time observing how children play in parks around Hyderabad and Raidurgam before creating a wooden prototype using Etikoppaka craft techniques. The toy was lightweight and painted in natural colours before the design was digitally refined and filed in December 2025.

Born into a family of bamboo artisans, Dr Rambabu grew up in a household where craft was both skill and survival. He has said that his parents were determined that their children would receive an education so they would not struggle the way the family once did.

Indian Patent Office records show that Dr Rambabu has filed 44 design patent applications so far, of which 26 have been granted. He has consistently stated that his work seeks to support artisans by making design knowledge accessible and by developing products that can find place in contemporary markets.