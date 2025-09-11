FDDI Diploma Admissions Open

Hyderabad: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has invited applications for one-year diploma courses at its Hyderabad campus for 2025–26. Admissions open on September 26 and classes begin on October 1, with seats to be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Diplomas are offered in footwear technology, fashion design, retail and digital fashion business, and leather accessories and bag development. Each course comprises two six-month modules, with students able to exit after the first module with a certificate or continue for the full diploma. Graduates may also seek lateral entry into B.Des. or BBA programmes, subject to institutional rules.

The training blends classroom teaching with industry-linked practice, covering sustainable methods, modern tools and entrepreneurship. Job opportunities span manufacturing, design, quality control and retail operations, while some graduates may opt to start ventures of their own.

Fees are Rs 45,000 per module for fashion design, footwear technology and leather accessories and bag development, while retail fashion management costs Rs 40,000 per module. Application forms are available at FDDI campuses or via the institute’s website, and may be submitted online, by post or in person.