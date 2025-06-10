Fawn Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Nalgonda
Locals discovered the body of the fawn lying in agricultural fields near Namapuram and alerted the forest beat officer.
Nalgonda: A fawn was mauled to death by stray dogs near Namapuram in Marriguda mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday.
Locals discovered the body of the fawn lying in agricultural fields near Namapuram and alerted the forest beat officer. They reported seeing five to six stray dogs in the area. The forest officer, along with a veterinary doctor, rushed to the spot and conducted a post-mortem examination on-site.
The remains of the fawn were disposed of by forest department officials in accordance with standard protocol.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story