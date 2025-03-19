Faulty Tankers Worsen Hyd’s Water Crisis

Hyderabad: Even as Hyderabad faces a severe water shortage, thousands of litres of drinking water are being wasted every day due to leaky and poorly maintained tankers. Faulty top caps and loose valves are causing significant spillage, with tankers meant to supply water instead of losing it on the roads.

Residents across the city have observed water tankers speeding through the streets, with water spilling from open or damaged top caps. “We often see tankers rushing past with water pouring out, even though they have slogans saying ‘Water is precious, every drop counts.’ It is frustrating, especially when we struggle to get enough water,” said a Gachibowli resident.

Beyond top caps, many tankers also have faulty release valves, leading to continuous leakage. “Water leaks from the valves too. By the time the tanker reaches its destination, a lot has already been lost,” said Anish Reddy, another resident.

With rising temperatures and growing dependence on tanker water, the wastage has become a major concern. “Many of these tankers are outsourced without proper fitness checks, leading to both accidents and unnecessary water loss,” said Sai Teja, a social activist.

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have acknowledged the problem and assured corrective action. “Tankers must be well-maintained, leak-free, and carry the Water Board logo. Our vigilance team monitors these aspects closely,” said Mayank Mittal, executive director of HMWS&SB talking to Deccan Chronicle.

The board noted that strict action is taken when violations are found. Whenever they find unclean tankers or instances of spillage, they take necessary action. Penalties are imposed on drivers if tankers lack the official logo or if they deliver water to unauthorised locations. “Tankers are tracked in real-time, especially in high-demand areas like Gachibowli and Quthbullapur. We monitor how they are being filled and check for leaks at filling stations,” Mittal said.

Officials added that faulty valves identified at filling stations have already been replaced, and stricter measures will be enforced to curb further water wastage.