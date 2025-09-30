Fatty Liver, Heart Disease on Rise in Hyderabad's Workforce

Hyderabad: Fatty liver, heart disease and mental health issues are affecting the health profile of Hyderabad’s workforce, mirroring national warnings from two new reports — the Thrive 2025 Report, and the World Heart Day 2025 India Inc. Heart Index.

The World Heart Day study, based on data from over 30,000 employees across 20 corporations, found a 70 per cent rise in heart risk factors among millennials in just three years and a 40 per cent increase in heart disease cases. It revealed that 65 per cent of employees get less than 30 minutes of daily physical activity, one in five suffer from hypertension, and 38 per cent of those aged 30-40 have high cholesterol. Experts described the findings as evidence of a “silent epidemic” driven by long working hours, stress, and erratic lifestyles.

The Thrive 2025 Report highlighted a shift in corporate priorities, noting that wellness is now viewed as essential for business continuity, not merely a perk. Companies are expanding initiatives to include digital health reminders, mental well-being sessions, preventive screenings and nutritional support. The report found that 56 per cent of employees experience work-related stress or anxiety, while 42 per cent report sleep disorders and fatigue. Mental health has become one of the top employee demands — often surpassing physical fitness. When employers sponsor or mandate check-ups, participation rates climb to 50–55 per cent.

Hyderabad’s data paints a worrying picture. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union Health Ministry found that 84 per cent of IT professionals in the city are at risk of fatty liver disease. Among them, 70.7 per cent are obese, 76.5 per cent have high LDL cholesterol, and 20.9 per cent show elevated fasting glucose levels.

Mental health infrastructure remains grossly inadequate. Telangana has only one child psychiatry department and three child guidance clinics. The state-run Drug De-addiction and Treatment Centre at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, recorded a staggering 1,300 per cent increase in patients — from 701 in 2020–21 to 9,832 in 2024–25.

“These are not just statistics. We’re now treating people in their early thirties for problems that once appeared decades later,” said Dr. Vani Prasad, a Hyderabad-based cardiologist. “Workplace screening and preventive care can no longer be delayed.”

Some companies are responding. “Employees expect more than token health camps,” said Lakshmi Reddy, an HR executive at a city-based IT firm. “We’ve introduced mandatory health checks, yoga sessions, and digital wellness tools. Participation improves significantly when employers take the lead.”

The data signals an urgent need for corporate Hyderabad — and India Inc. at large — to prioritise preventive healthcare, mental well-being, and lifestyle management to curb this growing urban health crisis.

National (Thrive 2025 & World Heart Day 2025 India Inc. Index)

• 70% rise in heart risk factors among millennials in 3 years

• 40% increase in heart disease cases across India Inc.

• 65% of employees get less than 30 minutes of daily physical activity

• 20% employees diagnosed with hypertension

• 38% of employees aged 30–40 have high cholesterol

• 50–55% participation in health screenings when employer-sponsored

Hyderabad (ICMR & State Data)

• 84% of IT employees are at risk of fatty liver disease

• 70.7% of IT employees are obese

• 76.5% with high LDL cholesterol

• 20.9% with elevated fasting glucose

• 1,300% surge in patients at the state-run drug treatment clinic (2020–25)

• Only 1 child psychiatry department and 3 guidance clinics across Telangana