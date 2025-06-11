Fatty Liver a Major Health Risk: Experts

Hyderabad: Fatty liver disease, once considered a minor issue, has now emerged as a serious public health concern, warn healthcare experts at AIG Hospitals on the eve of Global Fatty Liver Disease Day (June 12). With its silent but potentially severe consequences, they stressed the importance of early detection and timely lifestyle changes.

Individuals with diabetes and hypertension are especially at risk and should undergo screening for NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease). “Everyone has some fat in their liver, but once it exceeds 5 per cent, it becomes worrisome,” said Dr Mithun Sharma. “Fatty liver is not just a liver issue—it can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and is also linked to heart attacks and strokes.”

A key challenge in tackling fatty liver is its silent progression. Dr Rakesh Kalapala pointed out that Indian standards for obesity differ from the West. For Indians, a BMI above 25 is considered obese, while a BMI under 23 is ideal. More critically, abdominal obesity—waist circumference above 90 cm in men and 80 cm in women—is a red flag even if a person appears lean. “Nearly 30 per cent of people with fatty liver don’t look obese,” he noted.

Diagnosis has become simpler with tools like the Fibroscan, which measures liver fat and stiffness. Advanced imaging methods like CT and MR elastography offer biopsy-level accuracy, although they are costlier.

In a notable development, AIG Hospitals, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), has developed a low-cost, non-invasive diagnostic algorithm using just four tests—complete blood count, liver function test, lipid profile and BMI. Tested on over 10,000 individuals, this method has shown 90 per cent accuracy and is now being rolled out in rural areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Doctors emphasised that lifestyle modification remains the most effective treatment. “Diet plays a key role,” said Dr M. Chandana, recommending unsaturated fats, complex carbohydrates and even black coffee as part of a liver-friendly regimen. But the most critical factor, they said, is physical activity. “A weight loss of just 5 per cent in the early stages can make a significant difference,” said Dr Rakesh. “High-intensity exercise that leads to weight reduction is vital for reversing fatty liver.”

New diabetes medications like semaglutide and dual-action GLP-1/GIP drugs show promise in aiding weight loss but are not yet approved as direct treatments for fatty liver. For cases where diet and medication fail, bariatric endoscopy is emerging as a minimally invasive option. Techniques like intragastric balloons and endoscopic suturing have shown effectiveness in inducing weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity. “Fatty liver isn’t just an adult issue,” said Dr Nageswar Reddy adding “We need to start awareness and preventive education at the school level itself.”