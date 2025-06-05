Fatigue And Diarrhoea Mark New Covid-19 Trend

Hyderabad:Doctors in Hyderabad are reporting a shift in Covid-19 symptoms, with many current patients experiencing short bouts of diarrhoea followed by severe fatigue that can last for weeks.

Unlike earlier waves dominated by respiratory issues, most hospitalisations now are not due to pneumonia. Instead, patients are being admitted because the virus is worsening underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or liver disorders.



“In the last week, over 30 patients came in with short-term diarrhoea. But what followed was extreme lethargy. Some could barely move even after the fever subsided,” said Dr A. Ramesh, a consultant managing Covid-9 patients at a private hospital.



The dominant strain being reported is the Omicron subvariant JN.1. Common symptoms include fever, throat pain and hoarseness, but doctors say gastrointestinal issues and post-Covid-1 fatigue have become more prominent.



More concerning, doctors noted, is the flare-up of chronic illnesses after infection. ICU admissions are rising not due to severe Covid-19 itself, but because the infection is triggering complications in patients with pre-existing conditions.

“A patient with controlled diabetes suddenly developed dangerous sugar spikes. Another with chronic hepatitis B landed in a high-dependency unit due to jaundice after testing positive,” said Dr S. Nair, a pulmonologist.

Several patients being discharged are also reporting persistent weakness, low mood, sleep issues, and according to hepatologist Abby Philips, better known as TheLiverDoc, even hives. Even mild exertion is causing breathlessness in some, he had said in a tweet.



“Many patients come in without respiratory symptoms. They don’t realise it’s Covid until we test them. Fatigue and diarrhoea are now the main red flags,” said Dr Anita Kolanu , a consultant general physician. Doctors recommend that patients with unexplained diarrhoea or fatigue, especially those with chronic health issues, be tested for Covid-19, even in the absence of a cough or breathlessness.



According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 564 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on June 4, with nearly 5,000 active cases. Hyderabad’s case load remains low officially, but doctors believe many infections are going undetected due to limited testing. They advise continued caution, especially for the elderly and those with underlying health problems, and urge hospitals to remain alert for non-respiratory Covid presentations.