Father Tries To Murder Disabled Kids, Teen Daughter Dies

WARANGAL: A man is suspected of trying to kill his two disabled children, resulting in the death of his teenage daughter, at Vavilalapally in Karimnagar district.

According to the police, the children, a son aged 17 and the daughter who was 16, were found unconscious by their mother Poshamma on Saturday evening. They were shifted to the government hospital in Karimnagar, where doctors declared the daughter dead. The son remains unconscious and is undergoing treatment.

Family members filed a complaint alleging that the children’s father, who tried to murder them believing their disabilities were a curse and that treatment was pointless. The father, a daily wage labourer who had moved with his family from Venkatraopet in Mancherial district to Vavilalapally, is absconding.