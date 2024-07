Khammam: Chinthakani police on Friday arrested Kandimalla Venkateshwarlu and his son Srihari for growing a ganja plant in their house at Nagulavancha of Chinthakani mandal in the district on Friday. Chinthakani sub-inspector Sheik Nagul Meera said the duo was selling ganja to youths.



The ganja plant was found in the row of flower plants. A case was filed against the father-son duo.