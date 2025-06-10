Father-son duo held in Rs 99L visa scam

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police arrested two individuals involved in a visa fraud racket that duped at least 20 people of nearly Rs 99.2 lakh. The accused — Daniel, a resident of Nagole and native of Tamil Nadu, and his father Zaheer Khan — were running a fake consultancy under the name Global Pathway Education and Immigration Services.

According to police, the duo collected substantial sums from victims by promising overseas work visas that never materialised. They had been absconding for the past two months before being tracked and apprehended.

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Mir Mazhar Ali, who paid Rs 10 lakh to Daniel in the hope of securing a visa. When there was no progress, he realised he had been cheated and approached the police.

During the arrest, police seized 13 mobile phones, 2 laptops, an iPad and a car from the accused. Both have been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is underway to trace additional victims.