Father-Son Duo Get Govt. Jobs in Same Exam

Hyderabad: Jampula Gopal, a resident of Rakonda village in Narayanapet district, finally achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a government teacher at the age of 50, after three narrow misses in 2008, 2012 and 2017. He secured the top rank in the Telugu language pundit category for the Narayanapet district in the results announced on Monday.

Making the news all the sweeter was that his eldest son Bhanu Prakash also secured a teacher job in the same DSC exam, in his very first attempt. Bhanu, who has BSc and BEd degrees, ranked 9th in the district in the mathematics school assistant category.

Gopal’s wife Vijayalakshmi is also a government teacher, having secured her job in her first attempt in the 2003 DSC. Their youngest son Chandrakanth was selected as an assistant executive engineer (AEE) in the rural water supply (RWS) department in the recently announced TSPSC results.

All of them studied in government schools and colleges.

Gopal’s journey to success has not been easy. Coming from a poor family, he took on the responsibility of supporting his family from a young age. After completing his MA and BEd., he juggled multiple roles, including working as a barber and later as a private teacher and education volunteer, all while keeping his dream alive. His perseverance clearly paid off.