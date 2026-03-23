Father, Son Die In Balcony Collapse At Kundanbagh

HYDERABAD: A tragic accident at Srivastava Apartments, Methodist Colony, Kundanbagh, claimed the lives of Devidas Dharmashala, 60, and his son Vivek Dharmashala, 32, while the apartment owner was critically injured, after the slab of a third‑floor balcony collapsed on March 21.

According to the complainant, Naveen Dharmashala, 35, a resident of Sitarambagh and son‑in‑law of Devidas, the victims were standing on the balcony with apartment owner Dwarka Prasad, 32, to discuss electrical work when the slab suddenly gave way. Devidas and his son Vivek fell to the ground and died on the spot, while Dwarka Prasad sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment in ICU at Wellness Hospital.

Naveen said he was informed by Panjagutta police about the accident and rushed to Gandhi Hospital along with his elder brother‑in‑law Vishal and a family friend. Doctors there confirmed the deaths of his father‑in‑law Devidas and brother‑in‑law Vivek.

Police investigation revealed that Dwarka Prasad had called Devidas and his son Vivek, both contractors, to discuss laying new electrical wiring. The ill‑fated slab collapsed during the discussion, leading to multiple fractures and fatal bleeding injuries for the father and son. Dwarka Prasad survived but remains in serious condition.

Police sub‑inspector P. Pradeep of Panjagutta police station, the Investigation Officer, said the building was constructed over 13 years ago. GHMC officials have been informed to probe the structural safety of the apartment. A case of death due to negligence has been registered.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post‑mortem and later handed over to their families. Last rites were performed at Puranapul graveyard on March 22. Devidas is survived by elder daughters and a son yet to be married, while Vivek, the youngest son, was already engaged.