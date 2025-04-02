Father, son die in a road mishap in Cherlapally

Hyderabad: A man died in a road accident in Cherlapally on Monday night after a car, attempting to overtake a bus, collided with his bike. His six-year-old son, who was critically injured, died due to injuries in a hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

According to sub-inspector K. Harinder, the deceased, K. Pulla Rao, 32, a resident of Cherlapally, was returning home from Ashoknagar with his wife, P. Mallishwari and their two sons, Rithvik, 8, and Rajesh, 6. As they neared a scrap shop, a car driver, allegedly driving recklessly, tried to overtake a bus and hit Rao’s bike.

Rao died on the spot, while his wife and children suffered injuries. Passersby alerted the police and emergency services, who rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Despite receiving medical attention, Rajesh died due to the effects of his injuries on Wednesday.

The police have identified and arrested the accused, C. Dinesh, 20, a professional driver. He has been detained and served legal notices.