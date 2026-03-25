Father Kills Daughter Using Rat Poison-Laced Fruit in Yadadri

Nalgonda: A father allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter by giving her a fruit laced with rat poison. The incident appears to have been triggered by ongoing domestic disputes between the child’s parents.

According to police reports, Ravi Varikuppula, married to Swathi three years ago, had two daughters—three-year-old Meghana and nine-month-old Mayuri. Due to family disagreements, Meghana had been staying with her father. Swathi had requested that the elder daughter be sent to her care, but her request was reportedly ignored, prompting her to file a complaint with the Madgulapally police station.

In response, police contacted Ravi, and a meeting was scheduled with family elders. Before the discussion could take place, the father allegedly administered rat poison in a sapota fruit and gave it to his daughter. Soon after consuming the fruit, the child fell ill, experiencing vomiting and loss of consciousness.

The father reportedly also ingested rat poison and water. Both were taken to hospitals—Meghana to Niloufer Hospital and Ravi to Nalgonda Hospital—for treatment. Despite medical attention, the child succumbed on Monday. Police have registered a case.