Father Kills Children, Dies by Suicide in Kakinada

Kakinada: A father killed his two children and later died by suicide in Kakinada on Friday. Police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased stated that he took the extreme step because he believed his children were unable to cope with the challenges of the modern world. The children have been identified as Joshil (7) and Nikhil (7).

According to the police, on the occasion of Holi, Chandra Shekar, an Assistant Accountant, took his wife Tanuja and their two children to his office to celebrate the festival. Later, he took the children from the office, telling his wife they were going to a tailoring shop to get measurements for their school uniforms. He left his wife at the office, assuring her they would return shortly.

When he did not return as promised, Tanuja, along with her husband's colleagues, went to their residence. There, they found Chandra Shekar dead by suicide and the two children lifeless inside the house. Police arrived at the scene and registered a case. An investigation is currently underway.