Father Kills 3-Year-Old Son, Dumps Body in Musi River

Hyderabad: A gruesome crime came to light in Bandlaguda after police arrested a man for killing his three-year-old son and dumping the body in the Musi river. The incident occurred in Noorinagar, Bandlaguda, where Mohammed Akbar (35), a vegetable vendor, lived with his wife Sanabegam and two sons.

According to police, Akbar was upset over his younger son Mohammed Anas’ illness and frequent arguments with his wife. On Friday night, after his wife left for work, Akbar allegedly suffocated the child at home. He then stuffed the body in a bag, carried it on his bike, and threw it into the Musi river from Nayapool bridge.

Later, Akbar approached the police claiming his son was missing, saying relatives had dropped him home but he had not been seen since. However, investigations revealed inconsistencies. His phone showed no such calls, and CCTV footage captured him leaving home with a bag in the early hours. When confronted, he confessed to the crime.

Police have registered a case and launched a search in Musi near Nayapool to trace the child’s body.