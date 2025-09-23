Father, Infant Killed as Rice Mill Wall Collapses in Nizamabad
Mother critically injured; heavy rainfall blamed for the mishap in Kotagiri mandal
Nizamabad: Tragedy struck Kotagiri mandal on Tuesday morning when a wall of a rice mill collapsed onto a house, killing a man and his infant child. The victims were identified as Mahesh Kumar and his few-months-old baby.
The child’s mother sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Locals said the collapse was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.
