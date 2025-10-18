Father-in-law Kills Pregnant Woman in Asifabad Over Family Feud

Asifabad: A pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her father-in-law in Gerri village of Dahegaon mandal, Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Saturday. The accused, identified as Satyanarayana, allegedly attacked the victim, Rani, with an axe and a knife, killing her on the spot.

According to locals, Rani had married Satyanarayana’s son, Shekar, in a love marriage, against their wishes following which tensions had reportedly escalated between the families. Since then son has been living in the in-laws home. Taking advantage of her being alone at her maternal home, Satyanarayana is said to have planned and executed the attack.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.