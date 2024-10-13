Nizamabad: A pall of gloom descended over Nandivada after a father died by suicide along with his two children. According to the police, Srinivas Reddy (35) and his wife Aparna had two sons, Vignesh (6) and Anirudh (4). Srinivas had taken his children with him to the immersion of a goddess Durga idol at 7:30 pm on Saturday. When he hadn’t returned home by 10 pm, his wife called him, but there was no response. She tried calling him again at 2 am, but his phone was switched off. The family members informed the police and a search was conducted along with local residents.



On Sunday morning, the bodies of the two children were found in an agricultural well. His whereabouts were unknown at the time, but his sandals and watch were found near the well. The children's bodies were retrieved, and later, after draining the well the man's body was also discovered. Police said that a family dispute was likely the reason behind this tragic incident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.





