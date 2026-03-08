Father Drowns Three Daughters in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident reported on International Women’s Day, a man drowned his three young daughters in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, reportedly due to severe financial distress.

According to police, the accused, an auto driver, was burdened with debts of around ₹5 lakh and feared he would be unable to raise his children.

The victims were identified as Sifat (8), Ayat (7), and Mariyam (5).

Police said the children’s mother, a daily wage worker, had gone out for work on the day of the incident. When she returned home, she was informed by neighbours that the children were not seen in the house. After searching for them and failing to locate them, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

During questioning, the husband reportedly gave inconsistent and irrelevant responses, raising suspicion. Police then examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed the children leaving with their father.

When confronted with the evidence, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

Investigators believe the man drowned the children, claiming he was unable to bear the financial burden of raising them.

Police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case.