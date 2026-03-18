Father, Daughter Burnt Alive Under Suspicious Circumstances in Kazipet

Hanumakonda: In a shocking incident, a father and daughter were burnt alive under suspicious circumstances at Rajiv Gruhakalpana in Kadipikonda under Kazipet mandal of Hanumakonda district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rajashekhar (54) and his daughter Rajasri (24). According to initial reports, the father caught fire, and the daughter sustained severe burn injuries while attempting to save him. Both died on the spot.

However, the incident has taken a serious turn, with family members suspecting foul play. They have alleged that Rajasri’s husband may have been involved in setting them on fire. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly outside the house with the children and later alerted locals.

Police officials visited the scene, collected evidence, and registered a case. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and verify the allegations made by the family. Further details are awaited.