Father and son from city set out to bring world sudoku & puzzles championship glory to India

HYDERABAD: A rare combination of a father and his son, Jaipal Reddy and Karthik Reddy, is all geared up for the World Sudoku and Puzzles Championship that starts on October 14 in Beijing, China.

Jaipal says he has been participating in the exciting competitions, while for Karthik, it's another chance to exhibit his mastery over Sudoku. Both have represented India in earlier championships and share a strong passion for puzzles.

“I’ve loved puzzles since my school days, but it wasn’t until 2007 that I first heard about formal competitions,” Jaipal Reddy said. His journey took off after he participated in regional rounds across the country that year. "I did okay at first, but by 2008, I was representing India," he said.

Since then, he has been a regular participant in national and international puzzle contests, driven by his love for problem-solving, logic, and mental challenges.

The national team for the world championship is selected through Logic Masters India. “There are online rounds throughout the year, and the top 50 are invited for an offline competition,” explains Jaipal about the touch selection process to make the national grade.

Karthik Reddy, 22, picked up the love for Sudoku early. His competitive journey began in 2015, when he made it to the world championship for the first time. Since then, he has competed in senior categories, with notable achievements in 2018 and 2022.

“Now, he’s better than me at Sudoku,” Jaipal Reddy said proudly, adding that their friendly rivalry had always motivated them both.

When not solving puzzles, Jaipal Reddy oversees his chain of Global Edge Schools, while Karthik Reddy works for an IT company after graduating from BITS Pilani in 2022. Jaipal Reddy recalled, “In 2006, when newspapers started carrying daily Sudoku puzzles, it reignited my interest in the game.”

For them, puzzles are more than just a hobby. “It’s a stress-buster, keeps you mentally active, sharpens analytical and problem-solving skills, and improves memory,” Jaipal Reddy added.

As the D-Day nears, the father-son team remain focused. “Sudoku is all about practice but the puzzle side brings new challenges every year, which adds to the excitement,” said Karthik Reddy.