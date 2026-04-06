Father, 3 Held For Killing Twin Daughters in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A 29-year-old computer operator, Kachu Sreeshailam, allegedly murdered his two-year-old twin daughters in Karimnagar district to avoid spending his property on their future, police said on Monday.

The victims, Geethamshi and Geethanvika, were allegedly drowned in an agricultural well by Sreeshailam on April 3. Police said he viewed the girls as a financial burden and wanted a male heir.

Police said the case has been registered against Sreeshailam, his father Ashok, 57, mother Lavanya, 55, and brother Rakesh, 27, who allegedly assisted in the crime.

According to Police Commissioner Goush Alam, Sreeshailam took the children on his motorcycle to a secluded field and threw them into a well. He then jumped in to ensure they drowned and later attempted to pass it off as a rescue effort, police said. Police said the three co-accused stood guard and helped execute the plan.

Suspicion arose after locals noticed inconsistencies in Sreeshailam’s behaviour and alerted police. A team led by rural CI Niranjan Reddy tracked the accused to Gopalpur and arrested all four on April 5.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police seized the motorcycle used and a mobile phone containing evidence of communication related to the plan.

Police Commissioner Gaush Alam said the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.