Fateh Maidan Club Elects New Executive Body with T. Shesh Narayan as Chairman

Hyderabad: The newly elected executive body of the Fateh Maidan Club assumed charge on Monday.

In the elections held on Sunday, T. Shesh Narayan secured the highest number of votes at 678, followed by K. Sunitha Reddy (590), and S.R. Vijay Raj (533). With unanimous support, Narayan was elected chairman.

Polling took place from 11 am to 4.30 pm. The counting began at 5.30 pm and ended at 10.30 pm. Former ministers, politicians, international sportspersons, and civil servants took part in the elections.

The new executive body said it aimed to expedite pending government permissions and enhance facilities, including upgrading guest rooms due to the club's affiliations with global clubs. The committee intends to assist NRI members in retaining their memberships by settling outstanding dues. Additionally, they plan to optimise the use of the club's lawns during evening hours.