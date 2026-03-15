FASTag Annual Pass Gains Traction

Hyderabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Sunday that the fee for the FASTag annual pass will be revised upwards from Rs.3,000 to Rs.3,075 for 2026-27, effective April 1. The pass, activated within two hours via the Rajmarg Yatra App or NHAI website, offers one-year validity or up to 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first.

The FASTag annual pass, launched on August 15, 2025, has crossed 50 lakh users with 26.55 crore transactions in just six months. Designed for non-commercial vehicles, it enables toll payments at around 1,150 plazas nationwide.

Unlike monthly passes tied to a single plaza, the annual pass provides nationwide access, eliminating recharge hassles and reverting to normal mode post-validity. Officials said it slashes expenses by 70–80 per cent compared to daily tolls or monthly passes, making it cost-effective for regular commuters.

Key benefits include no need for new tags, broad usability across NHAI plazas, and proven efficiency, now accounting for 28 per cent of car transactions on highways.

Officials said the fee revision had been carried out in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The revised rate will be applicable for non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.