Fast-Food Surge Fuels Telangana’s Diabetes Rise

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as one of the states with a high burden of lifestyle-related diseases, with a new study linking rising fast-food consumption to increasing diabetes prevalence, particularly in urban areas.

The study, titled FADIS (Fast-food attributed diabetes index study) and published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, found that diabetes prevalence among urban men in Telangana stands at around 3.8 per cent. The state also ranks among the highest in fast-food expenditure, with nearly 32.4 per cent of monthly food spending going towards processed and ready-to-eat items.

Conducted across 18 states, the study analysed dietary patterns and diabetes using models such as Diagram and Weight. Researchers reported a strong correlation between fast-food spending and diabetes prevalence in urban populations, with higher consumption linked to increased disease burden among both men and women.

Telangana, along with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, showed some of the highest levels of fast-food spending, estimated at ₹1,000 to ₹1,450 per person per month. Experts attribute this trend to rapid urbanisation, changing work patterns, and growing dependence on convenience foods.

While urban areas showed strong associations, rural regions displayed weaker patterns, possibly due to lower diagnosis rates and limited access to healthcare. Researchers noted that individuals with known diabetes, especially men, tend to modify their diet after diagnosis, reducing intake of fast foods, fried snacks, and sugary beverages.

Among women, overweight and obesity were stronger predictors of diabetes than fast-food consumption alone. Nearly 63 per cent of individuals with diabetes were either overweight or obese, with higher obesity levels observed among women.

The findings reflect a broader nutritional transition in India, where traditional diets are being replaced by energy-dense, processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Combined with sedentary lifestyles, this shift is contributing to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.