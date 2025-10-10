Faruqui Asks Power Utilities to Start Preparations to Meet Summer Demand

Hyderabad: As power demand has been increasing every year, the Transco and Discoms officials must coordinate and take additional measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer season, said Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui here on Friday.

He directed officials to prepare advance plans so that, no matter how much demand rises, there will be no interruptions in power supply, and to begin implementation of the summer action plan by the end of October.

On Friday, a review meeting was held at the Mint Compound Corporate Office with Directors, Chief Engineers, and Superintending Engineers of TRANSCO and TGSPDCL. Faruqui stated that the peak power demand next year is expected to increase from 19,500 MW to 20,000 MW, and even in the Greater Hyderabad region, the demand may reach 5,000 MW.

To handle this increased demand, 3,866 additional distribution transformers (DTRs) and 431 upgraded power transformers (PTRs) will be installed across the southern Discom area. He also said that the capacity of power transformers would be increased at substations in Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Manikonda, Gachibowli, Medchal, Shivarampally, Patancheru, RC Puram, Bollaram, Narsapur, and Palamakula.

Musharraf Faruqui noted that to overcome the shortage of space, the company has taken technical steps to utilize available land efficiently. As part of this, the company has decided to install 1000 kVA distribution transformers for the first time in its jurisdiction.

In the Greater Hyderabad area, 500 kVA DTRs that are currently carrying more than 70 per cent load will be replaced with 1000 kVA transformers. Similarly, 33/11 kV substations, especially within the Greater Hyderabad limits, will be equipped with 16 MVA high-capacity power transformers (PTRs). He mentioned that the installation of these large-capacity transformers will significantly mitigate the issue of space constraints.

The CMD instructed officials to meet with field-level engineers in high-demand areas, study local conditions carefully, and prepare detailed plans within a week. He further directed that repair and maintenance works be initiated by the end of this month and that all works under the summer action plan be completed by December.