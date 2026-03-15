Farmhouses Under Scanner For Illegal Activities

Hyderabad: Farmhouses on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which are often rented for private parties and gatherings, have increasingly come under the scanner of the police due to several incidents involving illegal activities.

Areas such as Moinabad, Shankarpally, Chevella, Janwada, and parts of Rangareddy district, which have several farmhouses, have seen multiple police raids in recent years, raising concerns over the misuse of such properties for illicit activities.

The issue recently came into focus after a police raid at a farmhouse linked to former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in the Moinabad area, where multiple people, including Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav and Rohith Reddy’s brother Ritesh Reddy, tested positive for drugs. But it is not an isolated incident where prominent people were caught organising parties in farmhouses.

In another case that drew attention to the use of farmhouses for controversial activities, singer Mangli was questioned by police after a birthday party held in Eerlapally near Chevella. The event, having a large number of attendees and loud music, led to police raiding the premises and booking multiple people, including Mangli.

However, such incidents are not isolated. Over the past few years, several rave parties and gatherings involving drugs, alcohol consumption and loud music have been busted in farmhouses around Hyderabad. In some raids, dozens of party-goers, including young professionals and students, were found attending events organised without proper permissions.

In one such incident last year on October 5, the Cyberabad police raided a farmhouse party in the Moinabad region and detained over 60 people after reports of drug use and underage drinking.

The event, hosted by an 18-year-old student named Eashan, had been promoted on social media as a ticketed party with liquor, a DJ, and pool access. Of the 62 people involved in the party, 22 were minors, including five girls. Although no drugs or narcotics were found at the venue, in tests Eashan was tested positive for consuming marijuana nearly a month ago, along with another underage organiser also testing positive for narcotics.

On August 14, Cyberabad police raided a farmhouse in Moinabad where 51 foreign nationals attended a birthday party. Officials seized 90 liquor bottles, checked travel documents, and booked organisers for violations under excise laws and conducting an event without permission.

The isolated nature of many farmhouses, along with space and facilities at the venues make them attractive for organisers of such gatherings. Many properties are rented out for private parties, and most of the events take place without informing local authorities or obtaining necessary licences.

Authorities have stepped up surveillance and inspections in these areas. Officials urged the public to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities, including illegal drug parties in farmhouses, to the authorities.