Farmhouse Raid: Raj Pakala summoned to appear before police

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao's brother-in-law, Raj Pakala, was summoned by Cyberabad police in a case following a raid at his farmhouse yesterday. He has been asked to appear before Mokila police on Monday. The notice has been issued under section 35 (3) BNSS.

If he fails to attend or comply with the terms, he is liable for arrest under section 35(3). (4) , (5) and (6) of BNSS, the notice stated.

He has been named as primary accused in the case.











