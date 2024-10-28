Farmhouse Raid: Madduri Vijay rejects charges in FIR

Hyderabad: Vijay Madduri, accused of testing positive for cocaine during a raid on the farmhouse of Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao, said in a video statement late on Sunday night that statements recorded in his name in the FIR were false.

Madduri asserted that he was an US citizen and engaged in businesses which are legal. Madduri is the chief executive officer of Pakala’s ETG Software and who also runs the software firm Fusion Aix.

In the statement released to the media, Madduri said: “Many rumours are being floated in my name. I have visited foreign countries and returned recently and can show proof for the same. I have not consumed any illegal substance.”

“My friend Raj Pakala called me for a family party at his house, which I attended with my family. It had women and children of all ages. No anti-social activity happened there. There is no truth in the allegations being made by the police.”

He said the police statements had left the family worried. “This is wrong. I have had a 25-year unblemished career,” Madduri said.



