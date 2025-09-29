Farmhouse birthday bash raid helped Cyberabad police trace foreigners staying illegally

Hyderabad: A raid carried out by the Cyberabad police on a farmhouse at Bakaram in Rajendranagar helped in detecting 51 foreign nationals, who were found celebrating a birthday party organized illegally without permission, with loud noise.

The police found 51 foreign nationals including 37 women celebrating the birthday party. The nationalities included 37 Ugandans, two Nigerians, three Liberians, and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi, according to police.

Upon verification of documents, it was found that 36 foreign nationals were illegally overstaying in India without valid passports, visas, or proper documents. Among them, there were seven men and 29 women.

Following a request from the police, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Hyderabad issued Movement Restriction Orders to the 36 foreign nationals. They were then shifted to various detention centers in Cyberabad and Hyderabad for safe custody.

During the process, 24 persons submitted their original passports. Exit permission to leave India was obtained from FRRO Hyderabad for 20 persons, who were subsequently repatriated to their respective countries. The remaining four were kept in detention centers.

Twelve persons without any documents had photocopies of their passports collected by the police. One-Time Travel Documents (OTDs) were obtained for three persons from the embassies concerned in Delhi, and they were repatriated.

One-Time Travel Documents (OTDs) have been obtained for six of them, and they will be repatriated within a week. For the remaining six persons including five Ugandans and one Cameroonian, repatriation will follow as soon as permission is received.

So far, a total of 23 nationals including 22 Ugandans and one Sudanese, 20 women and three men have been repatriated from India. For the remaining persons, continued efforts are being made by addressing letters to embassies concerned.