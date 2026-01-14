Farmers Welcome Inauguration Of Long-Pending Barrages By CM On Jan. 16

ADILABAD: Farmers in Nirmal and Adilabad districts have welcomed the announcement that their long-pending demand for the Chanaka-Korata and Sadarmat barrages to become operational is finally set to be realised, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy scheduled to inaugurate the projects on January 16.

According to official information, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Korata-Chanaka pump house and release water into the main canal at Hatti ghat in Bhoraj mandal in the afternoon. Though nearly 90 per cent of the Chanaka-Korata barrage works were completed earlier, it has not been officially inaugurated so far. The project is aimed at providing irrigation to about 50,000 acres in the Adilabad and Boath Assembly constituencies.

Later, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Sadarmat barrage and release water for Yasangi crops under its ayacut at Ponkal in Mamada mandal of Nirmal district. He will also address a public meeting in Nirmal town. The Sadarmat barrage is designed to irrigate around 18,000 acres in Nirmal and Jagtial districts.

Irrigation officials have already inspected the pump house motors and conducted trial releases of water into the canals in view of the Chief Minister’s visit. Paddy and cotton are the major crops cultivated under the Sadarmat ayacut, and officials expect the paddy area to increase once irrigation begins.

However, there is uncertainty over water release through the existing main canal of the Chanaka-Korata project, as several branch canals remain incomplete and issues related to land acquisition for canals and the reservoir are still pending. Officials said additional funds are required to complete the remaining works.

Political circles see the Chief Minister’s visit as the beginning of the party’s campaign for the upcoming municipal elections. Adilabad District Congress Committee president Naresh Jadhav said the visit would boost the morale of party cadre and leaders ahead of the polls.

On Wednesday, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, government adviser Sudarshan Reddy and tourism minister and district in-charge Jupally Krishna Rao inspected arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, including works at the Sadarmat barrage and preparations for the public meeting.