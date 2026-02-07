Farmers warned not to place electrified wires, traps to harm big cat

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest department on Friday warned people in border areas of three districts – Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, and Siddipet —to not place electrified wires, or traps in their fields as the wandering tiger was moving around in the area.

The tiger, reported by the forest department to have started its journey from Pandharkawada near the Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra not very far from Telangana border, has been moving in the state since late November last year, making the ongoing exercise the longest ever tracking of a tiger in Telangana.

The forest department said that as on Friday, pugmarks of the tiger were found on the outskirts of Mandelagudem of Raghunathpally mandal in Jangaon district. “The animal is navigating a landscape at the junction of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, and Jangaon districts,” the department said.

It said its divisional forest officers in the three districts were on high alert, and residents in the mandals of Lingala Ghanpur, Raghunathpally, Narmetta, Jangaon, Devaruppula, and Tarigoppula have been cautioned not to venture out after dark.

With no availability of prey such as deer available in the areas, the tiger had been preying on cattle, having killed eight so far. Foresters advised cattle owners to ensure that their animals were secured in safe shelters. In the event of any further cattle kills, the department said on-the-spot compensation for the loss will be provided per established norms to the cattle owner.

With lurking fears of someone going overboard, and the practice of laying live electric wires and traps by farmers to deter wild boar from entering their fields, the forest department said “farmers are strictly prohibited from setting live electric wires or traps, as these pose a danger to both the tiger and the public.”

The department also said that there is only a lone tiger that is moving around and not “multiple tigers” as reported by some sections of the media, or that the tiger was also doing “territorial marking.”

Infographs

Dealing with a tiger on the prowl

Public safety advisory

Restrict movement: Avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary, especially at night. If travel is unavoidable, do so in large groups.

Livestock: Ensure cattle are secured in safe shelters.

Safety: Do not set live electric wires or traps, these pose a danger to public and the tiger.

Operational Response

Expert Assistance” A wildlife rescue team from RES-Q, Pune, a private outfit, assisting in real-time monitoring and assessment.

Crowd control: Police, revenue departments help sought, especially to manage crowds near cattle kill sites to ensure tiger remains undisturbed if it returns to feed

Capture option: If the “situation warrants,” capture will be considered under strict NTCA standard operating procedures.