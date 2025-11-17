Farmers To Meet KTR Over CCI Curbs

ADILABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will visit the Adilabad cotton markets on Tuesday, interact with farmers, and meet the manager of the Adilabad branch of the CCI.

According to party sources, Rama Rao is expected to review the situation regarding cotton and soya crops, their procurement, and the hardships farmers are facing due to the CCI’s restrictions on cotton purchases and moisture norms. He will visit the Adilabad market yard and other market yards where soya procurement is under way. A large number of farmers are reportedly heading to Adilabad from nearby villages to meet him, present their demands, and bring their difficulties to his notice.