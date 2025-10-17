Farmers To Be Paid In 72 Hours Of Procuring Paddy: Telangana Minister

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said the state government has given top priority to ensuring financial stability for farmers by paying them within 72 hours for procured paddy.

Inaugurating an IKP paddy procurement centre at Thipparthy in Nalgonda district, he said the government’s goal is to “see happiness in the eyes of farmers.” The Cabinet has earmarked ₹25,000 crore for this Kharif season to guarantee timely payments for paddy purchases. “If any farmer faces a delay beyond 72 hours, they can contact me directly,” he added.

He noted that Nalgonda ranks second in the state for paddy production and urged farmers to focus on cultivating fine-variety paddy, which is being promoted for its nutritional and economic value. “Just as the affluent prefer fine rice, our government wants every poor household to enjoy the same quality through ration cards,” he said.

The minister informed that roads worth ₹6,600 crore have already been sanctioned under the roads and buildings department, and the Cabinet has approved ₹10,500 crore under the HAM model to develop 5,500 km of high-quality roads across Telangana.

“By January, we will invite tenders to ensure double-lane roads connecting mandal headquarters to districts and single-lane roads linking villages to mandal centres. Strong road connectivity will empower farmers to transport their produce easily,” he stated.

He further said that the government has issued seven lakh new ration cards and is constructing four lakh Indiramma houses. “The previous government could not issue even a single ration card in 10 years,” he remarked.