Farmers stage rasta rook to protest RRR survey in Medak

Medak: Farmers prevented officials from surveying land for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Reddypally in Narsapur mandal on Saturday.

Raising slogans against the survey team, the farmers demanded that they follow the old alignment of the RRR. They staged a rasta roko on Medak-Hyderabad highway resulting in halt of vehicular traffic.

The farmers said the proposed alignment of the RRR will result in forcible acquisition of fertile land. The state government should give replacement land if it takes up land acquisition for the RRR.

“We are ready to sacrifice our lives, but will not give valuable land for RRR,” they said. Farmers were ready to cooperate for land survey if the government assures them to give valuable land elsewhere as rehabilitation and resettlement, the protestors said.



Police rushed to the spot and persuaded the farmers to withdraw the rasta roko. The survey officials returned from Narsapur due to protest from the farmers.