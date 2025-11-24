Farmers Seek Clarity on Wyra Water Release

Nalgonda: Telangana Rythu Sangam on Monday urged the irrigation department to release a schedule for the supply of water from the Wyra reservoir in Khammam district for the rabi season.

Members of the Rythu Sangam submitted a memorandum to the superintendent engineer of the irrigation department in support of their demand. Speaking on the occasion, district secretary Bonthu Rambabu said crop production had declined due to the recent cyclone and a shortage of fertilizers, causing significant losses to farmers. He added that uncertainty over the release of water from the Wyra reservoir, owing to ongoing modernisation works, may further delay rabi cultivation. He urged the irrigation department to immediately announce the water release schedule to end the uncertainty faced by farmers.