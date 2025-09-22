Farmers Protest RRR Realignment In Puttapaka

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday promised to take up the grievances of farmers from Puttapaka of Choutuppal mandal against the new alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR)-South, which would affect their agricultural land. The farmers urged authorities to cancel the current alignment and conduct a fresh survey.

The farmers suggested the road be shifted to an adjacent hill land that is unsuitable for farming and thereby save their agricultural fields. Many farmers, including small and marginal landholders, described the alignment change as a threat to their livelihoods.

After hearing the farmers' plight, Ramchander Rao assured them that he would bring their issues to the notice of government authorities. He stressed that protecting farmers’ land and livelihoods was the government’s responsibility and appealed to the government to reconsider the RRR-S alignment.

In another development, Ramchander Rao congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its landslide victory in the University of Hyderabad student union elections. He lauded the ABVP as the true voice of students, emphasising patriotism, nationalism, and student welfare as its core pillars. Rao criticized opposition parties for spreading divisive propaganda exploiting incidents like the suicide of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, and said the students’ verdict in the elections this year was a strong rejection of disruptive leftist and separatist forces.

Rao highlighted that among the many student groups contesting the elections, only the ABVP had the courage to fight alone without alliances with leftist or separatist forces. These forces he said were intent on sidelining real student issues and pushing an anti-national agenda.

The state BJP chief asserted that nationalist organisations like the ABVP and the BJP were inspirations to India’s youth, encouraging students to prioritise the nation above caste and religion.