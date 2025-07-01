Farmers Protest For Urea Supply

Adilabad:Farmers staged protests on Monday over a urea shortage, demanding that the state government ensure adequate supplies of this essential fertiliser for the early stages of cotton cultivation.

Demonstrations took place in Wankidi in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and in Bajarhathnoor in Adilabad district. Farmers said they were struggling to obtain the urea they needed; many have already completed sowing and are now seeing seed germination in several areas.