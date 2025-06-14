Farmers Happy With Timely Rain, Sow Cotton

ADILABAD: Farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district are happy with the timely arrival of rains and have begun sowing cotton seeds. It is estimated that the area under cotton cultivation may increase by 50,000 acres this year compared to last year in Adilabad district alone.

With the soil now holding sufficient moisture, farmers are optimistic about a high germination rate. Many have also begun sowing soya alongside cotton this Kharif season.

Adivasi communities have been performing their traditional seed festival, ‘Mehathur Pandung’, before sowing. The ritual involves offering seeds collected from all households to traditional deities, blending them with the rest of the seeds before sowing, a practice deeply rooted in tribal culture.

The recent rains in the past week have provided the much-needed soil moisture, encouraging the majority of farmers to begin cultivation. Officials estimate that cotton will be cultivated on nearly 1.5 lakh acres in the district this season.

Mesram Hanumanthu from Maruthiguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal said they began sowing after celebrating their traditional festival, ‘Vijang Mohethur’, and were pleased with the soil conditions. Sedmaki Sharada from Maleborigam village shared that they had prepared their fields in advance and were waiting for the rains. Now, with sufficient moisture, she is hopeful of good germination.

Women in tribal villages are actively involved in sowing cotton seeds across agricultural fields. Meanwhile, farmers are also taking precautions following recent lightning incidents in the region, where six people lost their lives. They are avoiding working in the fields during heavy rains and strong winds to ensure their safety.