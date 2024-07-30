NIZAMABAD: A festive atmosphere prevailed across the Nizamabad district as farmers celebrated the second phase of crop loan waiver under which loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakhs will be waived by the state government on Tuesday. Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, along with farmers in the presence of elected representatives, formally launched the second phase of the scheme at a programme held at the integrated district offices complex in Nizamabad. The government has waived loans up to Rs 1 Lakh under the first phase launched on July 18, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that all eligible farmers whose loans were up to ₹1.5 lakhs would be waived under the second phase and a helpline was also set up for any queries in this regard, he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao released the funds for the second phase of loan waiver on Tuesday. The Chief Minister addressed the farmers across the state through a video conference and assured that his government was committed to implementing the third phase of the scheme to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakhs.

Farmers, who took part in the celebrations at 31 Rythu Vedikas across the district, expressed happiness over the second phase of the scheme while some of them performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of the Chief Minister for releasing the funds. Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, state cooperative societies union chairman Mohan Reddy, additional collector Kiran Kumar, district agriculture officer Wajid Hussain and others were present.

Collector said that Rs 225 crores of loans were waived off, benefitting 44,469 farmers in the first phase and Rs 210 crores for 22,868 farmers in the second phase. If any queries, farmers can contact helplines at 7288894557, 7288894554, he said, adding that 517 complaints were received from farmers in the first phase.