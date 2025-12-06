Farmers Celebrate After ACB Arrests Additional Collector

WARANGAL: Farmers whose land was acquired for the Greenfield Highway projects celebrated after additional collector A. Venkata Reddy was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) outside the Hanamkonda Collectorate on Saturday.

The additional collector, who also served as the in-charge district education officer, was apprehended on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹60,000. Farmers who had accused him of denying them fair compensation said they were happy that he had finally faced consequences.

During the celebrations, the farmers burst firecrackers and raised slogans against Venkata Reddy. They alleged that he had deliberately obstructed the proper disbursement of compensation funds for the land taken for the highway project. The aggrieved farmers said his actions had caused them serious injustice and irreparable loss. They felt the ACB’s arrest of the official was a fitting outcome and brought them a sense of closure and satisfaction.