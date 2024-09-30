Farmers Bodies Warn Against Entry of GM Crops

Hyderabad:Leaders of around 40 farmers’ organisations from the five southern states resolved to oppose the entry of genetically-modified (GM) crops. The decision comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order to the centre to formulate a policy on GM crops in consultation with ll stakeholders, more specifically farmers and state governments.

The conclave, convened here by the Telangana Kisan Congress on Sunday, resolved that GM crops must not be allowed as they were unsafe. The organisations also resolved to promote nature-conserving agriculture.



“The Supreme Court gave a split verdict on whether GM mustard has to be allowed or not and referred it to a bigger bench. The judges, however, asked the government to formulate GM policy through discussions with states as agriculture is a state subject. But we are seeking a bio-safety policy and not a GM policy. A wider consultation process should be taken up like it was done for BT brinjal,” said Kavitha Kuruganti and Usha Soolapani of ASHA-Kisan Swaraj national network.



S. Anvesh Reddy, Telangana Kisan Congress president, said, “Public consultations organised by former union environment minister Jairam Ramesh in the context of Bt brinjal has set a good precedent in this regard. Even the parliamentary standing committees had undertaken widely consultative processes.”



“So far only the US, Brazil, Argentina, India and Canada have accepted GM crops. The US accounts for a major part of these crops and wants to increase exports. It is hence putting pressure on other countries to accept GM technology,” Kavitha Kuruganti said, adding the centre is trying to thrust it on the country by throttling the voices of scientists from the ICAR if they oppose GM.



The meeting resolved to write a letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take a stand against GM crops.





