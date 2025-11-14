Farmer panel visits fields in Kerala

NIZAMABAD: The Farmers’ Commission inspected agricultural fields in the Elavenchery gram panchayat of Palakkad district in Kerala on Friday. The Commission team is gathering information from farmers about their experiences in vegetable cultivation, farming practices and profitability.

Farmers in Elavenchery village warmly welcomed the visiting team from Telangana. Tenant farmer Padmanabhan told the Commission that even tenant farmers are earning good profits through horticulture cultivation.

The Commission will also tour nearby villages and later meet officials of the Kerala Agriculture Department. During the Kerala visit, Farmers’ Commission chairman Kodanda Reddy, members K. V. N. Reddy, Gopal Reddy, Bhavani Reddy, Gadugu Gangadhar, member secretary Gopal, Horticulture Department officer Suresh, and Agriculture Department officers Hari Venkata Prasad and Shravan were present.