Farmer Injured In Explosion Of Country Made Bomb Blast

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a farmer was severely injured when a country-made explosive suddenly went off while he was working in his field in Mulugu district.

According to police, the victim, Kuntamalla Sambaiah, a resident of Madanapalle village, suffered serious injuries to his leg in the explosion, which occurred near Jaggannapeta village.

The blast took place while Sambaiah was spraying herbicide in his agricultural field. The cause of the explosion and how the device ended up in the field are yet to be determined.

Following the incident, family members and locals rushed the injured farmer to the Mulugu Government Hospital. After receiving first aid, he was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda for further treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the source of the explosive and establish the circumstances surrounding the blast.