Farmer Electrocuted While Operating Borewell in Suryapet

Nalgonda: A farmer died of electrocution at Dirsencherla village in Neredcherla mandal of Suryapet district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chennaboina Gopaiah, 37, a resident of Dirsencherla.

According to police, he came into contact with a live electric wire while attempting to switch on a borewell pump set in his agricultural field on the outskirts of the village. He had left home early in the morning and did not return by afternoon. Suspecting something amiss, family members went to the field and found him lying dead near the borewell.

The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Huzurnagar for post-mortem examination.