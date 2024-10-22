Farmer Duped of Rs 20 Lakh Bank Loans in Jagtial

Karimnagar: Unidentified persons borrowed Rs 20 lakh from six banks in the name of a farmer, Munjala Narayana, after changing the picture in his Aadhaar card. Narayana found about the loans on his name when he went to a bank to apply for a crop loan in Buggaram mandal of Jagtial district.

Narayana, a resident of Madhanur, told Deccan Chronicle that two years back, he started receiving phone calls from banks telling him to repay loans. He ignored the calls as he had never borrowed from any bank.

When the calls turned abusive, he approached then SP Sindhu Sharma and lodged a complaint. The SP asked him not to respond to the calls as they might be from cyber frauds.

Narayana said he went to Dubai for a year and switched off his mobile. A few months back, when he returned home and started using his phone he began receiving similar calls.

“I asked them to come to Buggaram police station so that I could repay their loans and the calls stopped,” Narayana said.

A few days back Narayana went to a bank to get a crop loan. The bank officials, after checking his CIBIL, noticed that he had been cited for default of repayment for Rs 20 lakh loans from various banks.

Meanwhile, an bank official from Hyderabad called him regarding a loan. Narayana asked the official to send him the loan papers. When he received the papers, Narayana noticed that the picture on the Aadhaar card was altered, and all the other details including the phone number were the same.

Narayana lodged a complaint at the cyber crime cell. He was told it was not a cyber fraud but a civil case. Later, Narayana approached the collector who ordered an inquiry.

Buggaram sub-inspector M. Sridhar Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that police registered a case and would start an investigation.