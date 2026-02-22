Farmer Dies in Hit-and-Run Incident in Pahadisherif

Hyderabad: A farmer A Yadaiah died in a hit and run incident on the city suburbs at Pahadisherif.

The accident occurred when he was returning home after completing agriculture work. Yadaiah suffered serious head injuries after a speeding auto rickshaw hit him. The passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries later.

The police booked a case and are examining the footage of surveillance cameras installed at the spot.