Farm Varsity Holds Convocation for Three Batches

Hyderabad: After a wait of nearly three years, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will conduct a combined convocation for three batches on February 9 at its Sports Complex in Rajendranagar.

University Vice Chancellor Aldas Janaiah said the 56th, 57th and 58th convocations will be held together, clearing a long backlog. Governor and University Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma will preside over the ceremony.

A total of 2,744 students will receive degrees, including 2,135 undergraduates, 480 postgraduates and 129 PhD scholars. Gold medals will be awarded to 64 UG, 26 PG and six doctoral candidates.

International agricultural economist Prabhu Pingali will attend as chief guest and deliver the convocation address. The university will also confer an honorary doctorate on him in recognition of his work in agriculture, nutrition and development economics.